SEE PIC: Shikhar Dhawan posts selfie from victorious Team India’s bus

New Delhi: India defeated the West Indies by 93 runs in the 3rd ODI and took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the 5-match series in Antigua on Friday.

Ajinkya Rahane and former India skipper MS Dhoni were the star performers of the match, with their blistering 72 and 78-run knocks, putting a decent total of 251/4 in their quota of 50 overs.

The in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan seemed completely satisfied with India’s win and took it to social media, celebrating the 2-0 lead over the Windies by posting a selfie with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav on his Instagram account, saying, "Going back hotel after another good win today @imbhuvi @umeshyaadav."

India had a shaky start with two of their top batsmen, Dhawan and Virat Kohli, falling cheaply on 2 and 11 respectively. But with the help of vintage Dhoni’s masterclass, India managed a competitive total.

Requiring 252 on a slow wicket, the West Indies did not manage to build a strong partnership at any stage of the game and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The hosts lost half of their side on 87 which made it almost impossible for them to make a comeback.

Indian bowlers showed their dominance in this series once again and the stand-out performers with the ball being Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, picking three wickets each.

A win tomorrow, in the fourth ODI, will seal the five-match series in favour of India.