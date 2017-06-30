close
Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha joins Instagram, gets warm welcome

Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, who is Yuvraj Singh’s better half, also welcomed Mrs Dhawan on Instagram.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 19:06
Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s wife Aesha joins Instagram, gets warm welcome
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha became the latest celebrity wife to join Instagram and she got an adorable welcome from her husband.

The Indian opener took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture with wife and son and wrote, "Welcoming my beautiful wife on Instagram @aesha.dhawan5. Always love supporting her."

 

Welcoming my beautiful wife on Instagram @aesha.dhawan5 . Always love supporting her.

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, who is Yuvraj Singh’s better half, also welcomed Mrs Dhawan, she wrote,"Arrrrrrrrrgghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! I dont believe whos finally joined instagram!!!!!!!!!!!! Lets give @aesha.dhawan5 a nice warm WELCOME! (Ps Zoraver loves a good monster face) #tbtipl2017 #friends #nevertoolatetocatchup."

Aesha's first Instagram post was a family picture captioned,"Spending time with my favourite boys!!!"

 

Spending time with my favourite boys!!! 

A post shared by Aesha Dhawan (@aesha.dhawan5) on

Aesha and son Zorawar are accompanying Shikhar in the Caribbean as the left-hander is the part of Indian team which is playing the West Indies in an ongoing five-match ODI series, which will be followed by a one-off T20I.

The first encounter was washed away due to rain while India won the second comprehensively by 105 runs after India rode on Ajinkya Rahane’s century to score 310/5 in 43 overs in a rain-curtailed game.

TAGS

Shikhar DhawanAesha Dhawan InstagramHazel KeechInstagramIndia Cricket News

