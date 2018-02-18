Shoaib Akhtar made advisor and brand ambassador by Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was appointed as an advisor and brand ambassador by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this week.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi, who will receive advice from Akhtar on cricketing matters, took to Twitter to reveal the announcement on Friday.

Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed Advisor to Chairman on Cricket Affairs/Brand Ambassador PCB — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) February 16, 2018

Akhtar, though critical of Sethi in the past, in his response said he was honoured to be given these very important roles in the board.

Am honored to be chosen for these positions in @TheRealPCB ,will work with same passion as i did when playing.Thank you once again!#ShoaibAkhtar #PCB #BrandAmbassador #Advisor — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 16, 2018

Looking forward to work with @najamsethi and #pcb to take PAKISTAN cricket to the next level. https://t.co/MT4sNhlXtT — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 16, 2018

42-year-old Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan and in all took 444 wickets before retiring in 2011.