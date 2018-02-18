हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shoaib Akhtar made advisor and brand ambassador by Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was appointed as an advisor and brand ambassador by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this week.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 18, 2018, 15:51 PM IST
PCB chairman Najam Sethi, who will receive advice from Akhtar on cricketing matters, took to Twitter to reveal the announcement on Friday. 

 

 

Akhtar, though critical of Sethi in the past, in his response said he was honoured to be given these very important roles in the board. 

 

 

42-year-old Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan and in all took 444 wickets before retiring in 2011.

