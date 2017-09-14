close
Shoaib Malik trolls teammate Ahmed Shehzad after completing batting record

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 14:15
Pinterest/ Abbiha Khan

New Delhi: It is always fun to have an ear for banter between two teammates as was the case when Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik trolled teammate Ahmed Shehzad on Twitter. This was after Malik became the highest run-getter for Pakistan in T20 cricket.

Soon after the second T20 in Lahore on Wednesday, Malik tweeted, “Lahore, tussi great ho! today your support gave all Pakistani cricketers including me goosebumps. Feels so surreal #PakvsWXI.”

To Malik’s tweet, Shehzad replied, “Lhr toh great hai hi but tussi bhi bht great ho.. what an achievement in this historical series.. congratz bro @realshoaibmalik #PakvsWXI.”

And then came the punch as replying to Shehzad, Malik wrote, “Thank you bro kabhi mujhe bhi mauqa de apko great bolne ka.”

Malik now has 1,702 runs after 88 T20 international games. Playing as a specialist batsman, he is having a fair run in the ongoing T20 series against the World XI, scoring 38 and 39 in the two matches.

Shehzad on the other hand has performed similarly, scoring 39 and 43. The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1 after two matches. 

