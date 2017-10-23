Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj get India call-up for NZ T20s; Jadeja, Ashwin ignored

New Delhi: Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer and Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj received maiden T20I call-ups as the BCCI Selection Committee headed by MSK Prasad on Monday announced India squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home.

However, there was no place for allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin who were once again overlooked for limited-overs internationals.

While 23-year-old Siraj, who first came into prominence for Sunrisers Hyderabad, came up with some impressive performances for India A during a recent tour of South Africa and matches against New Zealand. Iyer has been a consistent performer for Mumbai and India A during the past one year.

He scored a double hundred earlier this year in a warm-up game against Australia, besides a match-winning hundred in the final against South Africa A in the summit clash of an away tri-series.

His call-up is on expected lines as he has had some good knocks for the Delhi Daredevils in the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The series begins November 1, which will also be Ashish Nehra's farewell match as he bids adieu to cricket. The left-arm veteran pacer has been picked only for the Delhi match.

SQUAD:

Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Mohammed Siraj

(With PTI inputs)