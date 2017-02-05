close
Simply unbelievable: No. 11 hits unbeaten 150, shares 200-plus runs in New Zealand

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 20:28
New Delhi: What tail-enders usually do is swing the bat, and hit occasional boundaries and return to the pavilion.

But a No.11 batsman seemed to have changed that perception about tail-enders by not only occupying the crease for a very long period akin to specialised Test openers, but also scores runs freely.

That happened in a representational cricket match between Northern Districts and Bay of Plenty at Galloway Park.

When Freddy Walker walked into bat, Northern Districts were in a precarious position at 189 for nine. He then played a magical innings, scoring an unbeaten 150 off just 125 balls, with the help of 23 fours and a six.

In the process, he along with Anish Desai, posted 220 runs from the 10th wicket. Northern Districts declared their innings at 409 for nine.

Interestingly, the record for highest score by an No.11 in Test cricket is held by Aussie Ashton Agar, who scored 98 off 101 balls against England at Nottingham in 2013.

First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 20:28

