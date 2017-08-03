SL vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes third fastest Indian batsman to score 4000 Test runs; goes past Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing his 50th Test for Team India, has now amassed 4000 Test runs, during Team India's encounter with Sri Lanka for the second Test match at Colombo, today. (SL vs IND, 2nd Test – LIVE BLOG )

He achieved his feat in the 43rd over of the day. Malinda Pushpakumara was into the attack. Pujara first sliced a four down to third man region and then took a single off the fourth delivery and thus brought up his 4000 Test runs, becoming the 15th Indian batsman to achieve this feat.

Adding to it, the Saurashtrian took just 84 innings to amass the score, hence becoming the third fastest Indian batsman to do so as per innings. Leading the chart is still Sunil Gavaskar, followed by Virender Sehwag who had taken just 81 innings to achieve the feat. The 29-year-old now stands alongside Rahul Dravid, who too had taken 84 innings, but in 48 Test matches. What Pujara can surely rejoice about is that he has overtaken Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and his fellow teammate Virat Kohli enroute to his 4000 Test runs.

More to add, the right-handed batsman is the sixth Indian to average over 50 while scoring 4000 runs, finding his name after Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Dravid, Sehwag and Kohli. His average stands as 52.18.

As far as the match is concerned, Team India stand at 184 at the loss of three wickets with Pujara rampaging through alongside Rahane. The Saurashtrian has already ramped up his 16th Test fifty as Pujara seems to have accelerated his innings with a couple of boundaries and just one six, so far.