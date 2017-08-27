SL vs IND: MS Dhoni goes past Mohammad Azharuddin to become fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs for India

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, today, added yet another feather to his cap as he surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin's tally of 9378 ODI runs to become India's fourth highest run-getter in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat during India's third ODI match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat first, the hosts resolved to their poor batting techniques as the batsman failed to hold on to their wicket nor stitch a promising stand. Japrit Bumrah struck a havoc to scalp his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket as Chamara Kapugedera-led side put forth another dismal target of 218 runs.

Staring at the lowly scored total, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma stepped in, but the former departed way to early into the game, departing for a single figure for the first time in the series against the Islanders. Akila Dananjaya, last match's hero struck twice to shake off Indian top order. Dhoni joined Rohit Sharma at the crease and the duo scripted a sensational comeback for the Men in Blue.

Dhoni laced together four boundaries and one over-the-rope shot to notch up his 65th ODI fifty, equalling the record set by Kumar Sangakkara. Both are the only wicketkeepers to smash 18 ODI fifties against an opposition. Interestingly, either did against either country.

What has been worth applauding in his 87-ball knock of 67 runs in the match is that he surpassed former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin to become the fourth highest run-scorer among Indian batsman. With 9434 runs, he stands behind table-topper Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11221) and Rahul Dravid (10768).

As for the duo, they stitched an astounding, 156-run stand as Team India wrapped up the ODI series at Pallekele with a 3-0 lead.