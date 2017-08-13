SL vs IND, Pallekele Test: Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian batsman to score most runs in an over in Test cricket

New Delhi: Sensational! Enthralling! Entertaining! You name it...as Hardik Pandya displayed yet another ravishing piece of batting to slam most runs in single over by an Indian on Day 2 of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, today. ( IND vs SL: 3rd Test, Day 2: LIVE BLOG )

India lost Wriddhiman Saha moments after stepping in for Day 2 action. Chinaman bowler struck twice to then send back Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami. Sri Lanka seemed to have taken forward their fightback attitude into the second day. Scalping three wickets, they were all set to wreck havoc over the tourists, but little did they know it was the silence before the hurricane. A hurricane named Hardik Pandya, who not only did hold onto his wicket, but also launched a cracker of a carnival at Pallekele. (IND vs SL, 3rd Test, Day 2 - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

It was the 116 th over of their innings. Malinda Pushpakumara was into the attack. First ball, slaughtered it towards the cow corner for a boundary; Second ball, shimmied down the wicket to bullet it past the bowler for a boundary again; Third ball, tore the sightscreen with a crackling six; He continued with his onslaught with two more sixes finally ending the over with a dot ball. The total stood 26, in one over – the most by an Indian batsman in a over.

The past record by an Indian was 24. Both Kapil Dev and Sandeep Patil had notched up such a havoc. Leading the chart is however Windies legend Brian Lara with 28 runs against South Africa in 2004 at Johannesburg. Adding to it, this was the third occasion in the last three months where the all-rounder had struck three consecutive sixes in an over. The last two had come during the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

As for Hardik Pandya, he completed his maiden Test ton in just 86 deliveries, the fastest by an Indian batsman batting at number eight. And his raised his hands in two-peace celebration. That was breathtaking indeed! Probably he was giving his ODI trials whose team announcement is set to come today.

Hardik Pandya still stands at the crease alongside Umesh Yadav as India pile up 487 at the loss of nine wickets with the two teams heading in for Lunch.