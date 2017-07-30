close
SL vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes highest wicket taker in 50 Test matches

Six years after making his Test debut, against West Indies, back in 2011, Ashwin reached a career landmark of 50th Test, when Team India headed down to Sri Lanka for the first of the three Test matches. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 15:33
SL vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes highest wicket taker in 50 Test matches
PTI

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets, alongside his spin twin Ravindra Jadeja as India wrapped up Sri Lankan hope, at Galle, to script biggest overseas win in 31 years. Ashwin's three along with his two wickets from first innings made him the highest wicket taker after 50 Test matches.

Six years after making his Test debut, against West Indies, back in 2011, Ashwin reached a career landmark of 50th Test, when Team India headed down to Sri Lanka for the first of the three Test matches. But Ashwin seemed delighted to return to the same ground where he had revived his Test career.

Despite Men in Blue's humiliating 63-run defeat at Galle, Ashwin shined with his spellbinding deliveries as he scalped yet another 10-wicket haul. Taking on from that, the offie bagged 21 wickets in total from the three Test matches he played, thus beginning his journey to No. 1 Test bowler.

"To come back to a place where I did really well last time in 2015 is like a dream come true because it was some sort of a momentous occasion for me then too,” Ashwin said.

"I was on the way back into the Test side and I got a six-for on the first day and went on to get a 10-for on the third day. It brings back a lot of good memories, coming back to the same venue. And 50th test is definitely something that has come about. I am not able to go back and retrace how I did it but I am very grateful to have gotten here. I think every Test match is a blessing from here on."

Heading into the game, the Tamil Nadu-based spinner had 275 wickets to his name which he scalped in 49 Test matches. And now with five more to his name, Ashwin's wicket tally goes up to 279 from 50 Test matches. The 30-year-old offie ergo edges past Australian pacer Dennis Lillee, who has 262 wickets from 50 Tests.

Earlier this year, the offie had broken Lillee's record to become the fastest bowler to take 250 Test wickets. Ashwin achieved the feat in just 45 Test matches. What lies ahead is yet another Dennis Lillee record – fastest bowler to take 300 wickets. The Aussie had taken 56 Test matches and so Aswhin still has six more matches to bag 21 more wickets.

India will next play the Lankans in the second Test starting August 3 at Colombo.  

TAGS

SL vs INDSri Lanka vs IndiaGalle TestRavichandran AshwinDenis Lilleecricket news

