close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli ready to help Sri Lanka in transition

Lankan cricket has seen legends like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene retiring in quick succession.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 13:48
SL vs IND: Virat Kohli ready to help Sri Lanka in transition
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: In a humble gesture, Indian captain Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to help Sri Lanka cope with their transitional issues. Lanka, once considered a cricketing power house, is facing an existential crisis. In the just concluded three-match series, India completed a series whitewash, and the first of the five-match ODI series also witnessed a lopsided contest. India won the match by nine wickets with 127 balls remaining at Dambulla.

On the eve of Thursday's second ODI match, to be played at Pallekele, Kohli said that he is eager to meet Lankan coach Nic Pothas, help the hosts overcome difficulties their team is facing currently. But their was one rider. Kohli will only do it once he is done with the ongoing limited overs series.

"We haven't had any discussions yet. Those things may happen after the competitive zone is over and done with the series. I think that will happen after September 6 if it has to happen from their end," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Kohli also shared his experience on how India managed a smooth transition after the retirement established players.

"...But look it is difficult for any team going through transition. One thing that we decided to do as a team was take more responsibility and ownership of what we do on the field when playing for the country. We just needed to change our mindset," he added.

Lankan cricket has seen legends like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene retiring in quick succession. And with their premier fast bowler, Lasith Malinga fading, the Islanders are in a dire situation.

In contrast, India have seen a smooth transition, which is reflected in their onfield results.

TAGS

Virat KohliIndia vs Sri LankaNic Pothascricket news

From Zee News

Canadian Milos Raonic pulls out of US Open with wrist injury
Tennis

Canadian Milos Raonic pulls out of US Open with wrist injur...

Indian boxers aim for bigger medal haul at World Championships
Other Sports

Indian boxers aim for bigger medal haul at World Championsh...

English League Cup Draw: Liverpoll face Leicester City, Manchester United face Burton Albion
Football

English League Cup Draw: Liverpool face Leicester City, Man...

WATCH: Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo make mockery of Chis Gayle&#039;s 47-ball 97
cricket

WATCH: Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo make mockery of Chis...

PKL 2017: Here&#039;s everything you need to know about UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans match
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Here's everything you need to know about UP...

India vs St Kitts &amp; Nevis Tri-Nation tournament 2017: Live streaming, Venue, Time in IST
Football

India vs St Kitts & Nevis Tri-Nation tournament 2017: L...

Brazil football legend Roberto Carlos sentenced to jail for unpaid child support
Football

Brazil football legend Roberto Carlos sentenced to jail for...

LIVE Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Chahal sends Gunathilaka packing
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

LIVE Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Chahal se...

2017 BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 4
BadmintonOther Sports

2017 BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 4

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video