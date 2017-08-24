SL vs IND: Virat Kohli ready to help Sri Lanka in transition

New Delhi: In a humble gesture, Indian captain Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to help Sri Lanka cope with their transitional issues. Lanka, once considered a cricketing power house, is facing an existential crisis. In the just concluded three-match series, India completed a series whitewash, and the first of the five-match ODI series also witnessed a lopsided contest. India won the match by nine wickets with 127 balls remaining at Dambulla.

On the eve of Thursday's second ODI match, to be played at Pallekele, Kohli said that he is eager to meet Lankan coach Nic Pothas, help the hosts overcome difficulties their team is facing currently. But their was one rider. Kohli will only do it once he is done with the ongoing limited overs series.

"We haven't had any discussions yet. Those things may happen after the competitive zone is over and done with the series. I think that will happen after September 6 if it has to happen from their end," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Kohli also shared his experience on how India managed a smooth transition after the retirement established players.

"...But look it is difficult for any team going through transition. One thing that we decided to do as a team was take more responsibility and ownership of what we do on the field when playing for the country. We just needed to change our mindset," he added.

Lankan cricket has seen legends like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene retiring in quick succession. And with their premier fast bowler, Lasith Malinga fading, the Islanders are in a dire situation.

In contrast, India have seen a smooth transition, which is reflected in their onfield results.