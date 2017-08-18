Soon after issuing show-cause notice, PCB slams Umar Akmal in official statement

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket may have had one of its biggest moments in recent years with the Champions Trophy win but one of the most ugly episodes has emerged even out of the triumph. It is the spat between batsman Umar Akmal and coach Mickey Arthur.

Soon after being issued a show-cause notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for alleging that Arthur abused him, Akmal has now been slammed by the board in an official statement released for the media.

The statement reads, “The PCB strongly condemns the reckless statements made by batsman Umar Akmal with regards to his omission from the ICC Champions Trophy squad.”

It also adds, “While making frivolous allegations against the national team management, Umar has made a bogus attempt to deviate attention from his own failings. Umar was given as many as seven chances to improve his fitness and match the standards of his teammates, laid out by the team management.”

It further says, “Umar was given a program to improve his fitness like other players before the West Indies tour and after he failed the tests in Lahore, he was left out of the team.”

Now it remains to be seen how Akmal responds to not just this statement but also the show-cause notice.