India

Sourav Ganguly confident of India's victory in 2019 World Cup

India will open their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign again South Africa on June 5 at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. 

Sourav Ganguly confident of India&#039;s victory in 2019 World Cup
Image Credits: PTI

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has expressed confidence in the Indian cricket team`s victory in next year's International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, saying that the Men in Blue have a great chance of winning the coveted trophy.

"It`s great I have been in such an event before. It`s going up to be a big world cup and India has very good chances of winning it," Ganguly told media here on Friday.

The ICC World Cup trophy arrived in India on November 30, the eighth stop on the international leg of the Trophy Tour. 

In India, the trophy was first displayed in Mumbai on December 2, followed by Bengaluru on December 8. The trophy was then brought to Kolkata on Friday (December 14).The last destination will be the capital city of India, New Delhi, where the trophy will be displayed on December 23 at Ambience Mall in Gurugram.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 in England in 2019. India will open their campaign again South Africa on June 5 at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton while they will take on arch-rivals and neighbours Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16.

IndiaSouth AfricaICC World CupPakistanCricket

