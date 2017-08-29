Sourav Ganguly intervenes to restore Duleep Trophy

New Delhi: Former captain Sourav Ganguly's timely intervention helped Indian cricket avoid a possible disaster. It was earlier reported that one of India's most respected domestic tournament, Duleep Trophy has dropped from the domestic 2017-18 season.

But late in evening, reports emerged that Ganguly, who is also technical committee chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) wrote a mail to the board's General Manager (cricket operations) M.V. Sridhar to restore the tournament.

"In the technical committee meeting it was decided that Duleep Trophy will be part of the BCCI domestic calendar. But in the fixtures released, it was not there. I have written a mail to Sridhar regarding the same. He is unwell so I am sure he will revert back once he recovers," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

Later, Committee of Administrators (COA) member Diana Edulji said the tournament has been restored.

"The Duleep Trophy has been restored. It will be held and logistics will be worked out. We have told BCCI not to scrap it. It is a very prestigious tournament and it should be held. It will be held this season," she said.

It was decided at the technical committee meeting in Kolkata in July that the BCCI will continue with their pink ball experiment in the Duleep Trophy like the previous season.

However, the BCCI recently released domestic fixtures for the season where the Duleep Trophy was not scheduled.

Named after Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji of Nawanagar, this is India's premier first-class cricket tournament, played between teams three teams – India Red, India Blue and India Green.

(With IANS inputs)