close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sourav Ganguly intervenes to restore Duleep Trophy

It was decided at the technical committee meeting in Kolkata in July that the BCCI will continue with their pink ball experiment in the Duleep Trophy like the previous season.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 23:52
Sourav Ganguly intervenes to restore Duleep Trophy
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Former captain Sourav Ganguly's timely intervention helped Indian cricket avoid  a possible disaster. It was earlier reported that one of India's most respected domestic tournament, Duleep Trophy has dropped from the domestic 2017-18 season.

But late in evening, reports emerged that Ganguly, who is also technical committee chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) wrote a mail to the board's General Manager (cricket operations) M.V. Sridhar to restore the tournament.

"In the technical committee meeting it was decided that Duleep Trophy will be part of the BCCI domestic calendar. But in the fixtures released, it was not there. I have written a mail to Sridhar regarding the same. He is unwell so I am sure he will revert back once he recovers," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

Later, Committee of Administrators (COA) member Diana Edulji said the tournament has been restored.

"The Duleep Trophy has been restored. It will be held and logistics will be worked out. We have told BCCI not to scrap it. It is a very prestigious tournament and it should be held. It will be held this season," she said.

It was decided at the technical committee meeting in Kolkata in July that the BCCI will continue with their pink ball experiment in the Duleep Trophy like the previous season.

However, the BCCI recently released domestic fixtures for the season where the Duleep Trophy was not scheduled.

Named after Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji of Nawanagar, this is India's premier first-class cricket tournament, played between teams  three teams – India Red,  India Blue and India Green.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

Duleep TrophyIndia cricketSourav GangulyBCCICOAcricket news

From Zee News

Chelsea sign Eden Hazard`s younger brother Kylian Hungarian club Ujpest
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea sign Eden Hazard`s younger brother Kylian Hungarian...

Borussia Dortmund bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
Football

Borussia Dortmund bomb suspect charged with attempted murde...

US Open: Karolina Pliskova wins as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer wait on soggy day
Tennis

US Open: Karolina Pliskova wins as Rafael Nadal, Roger Fede...

David Warner, Nathan Lyon put Australia back on track against Bangladesh
cricket

David Warner, Nathan Lyon put Australia back on track again...

Shai Hope leads West Indies to stunning win over England in 2nd Test
cricket

Shai Hope leads West Indies to stunning win over England in...

Pro Kabaddi League matches in Mumbai postponed due to rain
English Premier LeagueOther Sports

Pro Kabaddi League matches in Mumbai postponed due to rain

Players need to get used to scheduling: Pullela Gopichand
BadmintonOther Sports

Players need to get used to scheduling: Pullela Gopichand

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says India a &#039;football boom waiting to happen&#039;
Football

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says India a 'football boo...

Khel Ratna Devendra Jhajharia urges state governments to do more
Other Sports

Khel Ratna Devendra Jhajharia urges state governments to do...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video