Sourav Ganguly gets into fracas with fellow passenger, forced to change berth

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was forced to change his berth while traveling in train for unveiling his statue at Balurghat in West Bengal on Saturday.

According to a report in CricTracker, Ganguly, who was traveling with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Abhishek Dalmiya, found his AC 1st class seat already occupied by another passenger.

When Dada tried to resolve the matter, the passenger began a brawl which invited RPF personnel to rush to the spot, the report added.

With no option left, Ganguly was forced to change the berth. He was later offered a berth in AC 2-tier.

Despite the unpleasant experience, Ganguly unveiled his eight-feet tall bronze statue.

"I travelled in train once after 2001. It's been almost after 15 years," Ganguly said as he alighted from the Padatik Express in Malda this morning.

He headed to Bikash Maidan in Balurghat where he was greeted by thousands of crowd.

"At Dakshin Dinajpur, just human heads," the former lefthander tweeted.

At dakhin Dinajpur ..just human heads pic.twitter.com/IunpYbMF44 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 15, 2017

He also posted a photo of him alongside the statue with a tweet: "Looks like me..."

Looks like me ... pic.twitter.com/ka4VHJl9ow — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 15, 2017

The statue was of a young Ganguly raising his bat to acknowledge his first Test century against Australia in the Brisbane Test, 2003.

(With PTI inputs)