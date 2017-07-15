close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sourav Ganguly gets into fracas with fellow passenger, forced to change berth

The report also claimed that Ganguly was traveling by train after 15 years.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 23:58
Sourav Ganguly gets into fracas with fellow passenger, forced to change berth

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was forced to change his berth while traveling in train for unveiling his statue at Balurghat in West Bengal on Saturday.

According to a report in CricTracker, Ganguly, who was traveling with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Abhishek Dalmiya, found his AC 1st class seat already occupied by another passenger.

When Dada tried to resolve the matter, the passenger began a brawl which invited RPF personnel to rush to the spot, the report added.

With no option left, Ganguly was forced to change the berth. He was later offered a berth in AC 2-tier.

Despite the unpleasant experience, Ganguly unveiled his eight-feet tall bronze statue.

"I travelled in train once after 2001. It's been almost after 15 years," Ganguly said as he alighted from the Padatik Express in Malda this morning.

He headed to Bikash Maidan in Balurghat where he was greeted by thousands of crowd.

"At Dakshin Dinajpur, just human heads," the former lefthander tweeted.

He also posted a photo of him alongside the statue with a tweet: "Looks like me..."

The statue was of a young Ganguly raising his bat to acknowledge his first Test century against Australia in the Brisbane Test, 2003.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Sourav GangulyBalurghatWest BengalTraincricket news

From Zee News

Russian President Vladimir Putin bars dopers from Kremlin grants
Other Sports

Russian President Vladimir Putin bars dopers from Kremlin g...

Wimbledon: Venus Williams runs out of steam but gives all credit to Garbine Muguruza
Tennis

Wimbledon: Venus Williams runs out of steam but gives all c...

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: England collapse in reply to South Africa&#039;s 335
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: England collapse...

Spin great Muttiah Muralitharan heaps praise on R Ashwin, says Indian offie is a smart cricketer
cricket

Spin great Muttiah Muralitharan heaps praise on R Ashwin, s...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Accolades pour in for India for entering semis
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Accolades pour in for India for...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: India seal semi-final spot with convincing 186-run win over New Zealand
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: India seal semi-final spot with...

British Grand Prix 2017, Main Race: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Other Sports

British Grand Prix 2017, Main Race: Live Streaming, TV List...

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: James Anderson&#039;s five-fer - watch video
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: James Anderson...

Chelsea sign France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco
Football

Chelsea sign France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video