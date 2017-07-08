close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sourav Ganguly turns 45, Twitterati pay their respect to former Indian captain

Ganguly added a sense of grit into the Indian team while he was captain. As a skipper, he was involved in winning a Test series in Pakistan, as well as drawing a Test series in Australia.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 09:45
Sourav Ganguly turns 45, Twitterati pay their respect to former Indian captain

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly turned 45 on July 8 and Twitterati was out in full force to remember the exploits of the Bengali battler. Ganguly is best remembered for being a steely customer, both as a batsman, as well as captain. It is often ignored that Ganguly had a fine record as a batsman, playing with consistency in a career that spanned well over a decade at the international level.

He made 7212 runs in 113 Test matches at an average of 42.17. On the other hand, in ODI cricket, Ganguly made 11363 runs in 311 games.

And then there was the leadership. Ganguly added a sense of grit into the Indian team while he was captain. As a skipper, he was involved in winning a Test series in Pakistan, as well as drawing a Test series in Australia.

Post retirement, Ganguly has donned many hats. He has been a cricket broadcaster, a TV show host and a cricket administrator.

It must be said that the revival of Indian cricket as a force to reckon with in international cricket started only when Ganguly took over. It also gave the team a brand of aggression, at least in body language, which was not seen before.

TAGS

Sourav Gangulyturns 45Happy BirthdayCricket

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Wimbledon 2017, Men&#039;s Singles Preview : Roger Federer to take on Mischa Zverev for round three encounter
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Men's Singles Preview : Roger Federer...

Sports Schedule for the day: From ICC Women&#039;s World Cup to Wimbledon
Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: From ICC Women's World Cu...

Florida police say Venus Williams entered intersection lawfully before crash
Tennis

Florida police say Venus Williams entered intersection lawf...

Tour de France 2017: Sunday&#039;s ninth stage in the Jura mountains will be decisive, says Chris Froome
Other Sports

Tour de France 2017: Sunday's ninth stage in the Jura...

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray overcomes brutal tussle with Fabio Fognini to reach last 16
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray overcomes brutal tussle with Fa...

ENG vs SA: South Africa&#039;s Kagiso Rabada suspended for second England test
cricket

ENG vs SA: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada suspended for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video