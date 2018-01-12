South Africa v India Tests: Indian team visits High Commissioner in Johannesburg for good downtime

Ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Centurion, the Indian cricket team was hosted by the Indian High Commissioner in Johannesburg on Thursday, and the players appeared to have a good time, shooting the breeze with fans.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture on Twitter, in which he is accompanied by Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Parthiv Patel, Sanjay Bangar and Jasprit Bumrah. All players are dressed in formal clothes, and Dhawan seems to be amused by that.

A good outing with the guys at the High Commissioner's house in Johannesburg! Great to see everyone in the new formal outfits pic.twitter.com/VAmin9iP2B — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 11, 2018

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli had also posted a picture in which he and Pandya looked in buoyant spirits.

Touchdown Joburg, what a City!

Gearing up for the next one and very excited about it. pic.twitter.com/3TffUrRfWC — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2018

It's clear that the team is trying hard to overcome the bitter 72-run defeat they experienced in the first Test at Newlands in Cape Town earlier this week. Kohli's men failed to chase down 208 in what was an embarrassing performance from the visitors.

Let's hope that the downtime they have had in the last couple of days has done them good, and this time when they take the field on Saturday for the second game of the three-match rubber they give the Proteas a good run for their money.