South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3: As it happened

Port Elizabeth: Stephen Cook hit a century as South Africa took control on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at St George's Park.

South Africa were 351 for five at the close, an overall lead of 432 on a ground where no team has successfully chased more than 271 in the fourth innings.

In contrast to the first two days, when seam bowlers held sway, South Africa scored freely against a lacklustre bowling attack on a pitch which seemed to have flattened out.

Day 2 Recap:

Dhananjaya de Silva kept Sri Lanka's hopes alive with a defiant innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at St George's Park yesterday.

De Silva made 43 not out as Sri Lanka struggled to 181 for seven - still 105 runs behind South Africa's first innings total of 286 - before bad light ended play.

South African new ball bowlers Vernon Philander and Kyle Abbott put the Sri Lankan batsmen under pressure in seam-friendly conditions, with the first three wickets falling for 22 runs.