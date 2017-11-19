हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

South African batsman Shane Dadswell hits record 490 in one-day game on his 20th birthday

In his 151-ball knock, Shane Dadswell hit 57 sixes and 27 fours, and helped his club NWU Pukke post 677/3 against Potch Dorp 1st. In reply, Potch Dorp 1st managed just 290/9.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 19, 2017, 14:18 PM IST
Comments |
South African batsman Shane Dadswell hits record 490 in one-day game on his 20th birthday
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: In a sensational record-breaking feat, a South African batsman on Saturday (November 18) scored 490 runs in a 50-over match on his 20th birthday.

In his 151-ball knock, Shane Dadswell hit 57 sixes and 27 fours, and helped his club NWU Pukke post 677/3 against Potch Dorp 1st. In reply, Potch Dorp 1st managed just 290/9.

According to reports, his teammate Ruan Haasbroek also contributed an unbeaten 104 off 54 balls, with the help of 6 sixes and 12 fours.

Celebrated cricket statistician Mohandas Menon took the Twitter to confirm the feat.

En route to that mammoth total, Pukke batsmen added huge stands during the innings — 194, 204 and 220 for the first three wickets respectively.

While defending the total, Dadswell produced bowling figures of 2/32 to celebrate his 20th birthday in style.

Tags:
Cricket recordShane DadswellNWU PukkeMohandas MenonSouth Africa Cricketcricket news
Next
Story

Watch: Dilruwan Perera revives Steve Smith's 'brain fade' moment, seeks dressing room help before taking review

Trending