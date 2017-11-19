South African batsman Shane Dadswell hits record 490 in one-day game on his 20th birthday

New Delhi: In a sensational record-breaking feat, a South African batsman on Saturday (November 18) scored 490 runs in a 50-over match on his 20th birthday.

In his 151-ball knock, Shane Dadswell hit 57 sixes and 27 fours, and helped his club NWU Pukke post 677/3 against Potch Dorp 1st. In reply, Potch Dorp 1st managed just 290/9.

According to reports, his teammate Ruan Haasbroek also contributed an unbeaten 104 off 54 balls, with the help of 6 sixes and 12 fours.

Celebrated cricket statistician Mohandas Menon took the Twitter to confirm the feat.

A 20 year old South African batsman Shane Dadswell made a record 490 in 151 balls, with 27 fours and 57 sixes! in a 50 over club game.

His side finally made 677/3 in 50 overs! https://t.co/ki1CU08SNK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 18, 2017

En route to that mammoth total, Pukke batsmen added huge stands during the innings — 194, 204 and 220 for the first three wickets respectively.

While defending the total, Dadswell produced bowling figures of 2/32 to celebrate his 20th birthday in style.