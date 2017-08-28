South African conditions will be real test for 'inspirational' Virat Kohli: Graeme Smith

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has be phenomenal in leading Team India to success the past couple of years, but former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith believes that the 28-year-old's real test will come when he visits the Proteas later this year.

Smith, acknowledged the fact that Team India have played phenomenal Test cricket the past year or so, and said that a lot f credit for it goes to skipper Virat Kohli's inspirational leadership.

“India have been doing quite well in Test cricket. A lot can be attributed to how Virat Kohli has been playing Test cricket and inspiring teammates. I think the conditions in South Africa will be very different and western for the Indian team. They have been playing either at home or in Sri Lanka and the Caribbean where the ball comes a bit slow. The conditions in SA will be the real test for the Indians,” said Smith was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Smith also reflected on AB de Villiers' decision to step down as captain, while also backing Faf du Plesis to be the leader in all three formats.

“Faf is doing a wonderful job as captain in Tests and T20Is. He is growing in stature. But I think leading in all three formats can really wear you down mentally. My advice for him will be to lead in just two formats. It can really be stressful and take a toll on the mind. With so much international cricket happening these days, leading the national team in all formats can be really demanding,” said Smith.

The Proteas next face Bangladesh at home in a series starting, September 28.