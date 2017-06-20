close
Sport is a great leveller! Sania Mirza tweets on India's victory over Pakistan in hockey, defeat in cricket

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 14:02
Sport is a great leveller! Sania Mirza tweets on India&#039;s victory over Pakistan in hockey, defeat in cricket

New Delhi: June 18 saw India and Pakistan clash in two sporting encounters, one at the ICC Champions Trophy and second at the Hockey World League (HWL). While the latter came out victorious on cricketing field, the former sealed a resounding 7-1 win in Hockey.

Indian Tennis star, Sania Mirza, who is married to former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik, captured both results in a single tweet, rightly saying that "sport is a great leveller."

"India lost the cricket but won in hockey against Pakistan. Congratulations Team India and congratulations Team Pakistan. Sport is a great leveller!" Sania tweeted.

India may well have suffered a 180-run rout at the hands of Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final but they came out on top on the other side of London -- in field hockey.

India ran out 7-1 winners over their old rivals in a World Hockey League fixture at Lee Valley in east London just as Virat Kohli`s cricketers were enduring defeat at the Oval in the south of the city, 10 miles (15.7km) away.

Sport indeed is a great leveller!

Sania MirzaIndia vs PakistanICC Champions TrophyHockey World LeagueTwitter

