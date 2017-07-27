Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitates Mithali Raj and Co for proud performance at ICC Women's World Cup in England

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitated the Indian cricket team led by Mithali Raj for their stunning performance in the ICC Women's World Cup, where there were defeated by 9 runs in the final at Lord's.

The Sports Ministry, led by Vijay Goel, executed a grand felicitation ceremony for Indian players, who were greeted with huge cheers on Mumbai airport as they marked their return from England on Wednesday.

We are ready to welcome the Stars of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. Watch it live in few minutes from now! pic.twitter.com/2tZsW5U5Md — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) July 27, 2017

Goel also tweeted a video and photos of the ceremony, showing the sports fraternity lauding Indian women's spectacular performance.

It was great meeting & interacting with Warriors of Indian Women's Cricket Team who won the hearts of 1.25 billion Indians & inspired youth. pic.twitter.com/vxZ5DKKEAe — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) July 27, 2017

Felicitation Indian Women's Cricket Team https://t.co/xTK1DakSku — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) July 27, 2017

Later in the day, Mithali Raj and Co will also be felicitated by the Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI).

The board had also anonunced Rs. 50 lakh award to each member of the team for their performance at the event.