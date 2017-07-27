close
Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitates Mithali Raj and Co for proud performance at ICC Women's World Cup in England

Team India marked its return from England on Wednesday and were greeted with huge cheers on their arrival at Mumbai airport.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 10:57
Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitates Mithali Raj and Co for proud performance at ICC Women&#039;s World Cup in England

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitated the Indian cricket team led by Mithali Raj for their stunning performance in the ICC Women's World Cup, where there were defeated by 9 runs in the final at Lord's.

The Sports Ministry, led by Vijay Goel, executed a grand felicitation ceremony for Indian players, who were greeted with huge cheers on Mumbai airport as they marked their return from England on Wednesday.

Goel also tweeted a video and photos of the ceremony, showing the sports fraternity lauding Indian women's spectacular performance.

Later in the day, Mithali Raj and Co will also be felicitated by the Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI).

The board had also anonunced Rs. 50 lakh award to each member of the team for their performance at the event.

Vijay GoelMithali RajIndian women's cricket team felicitationBCCISports Ministrycricket news

