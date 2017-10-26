Sri Lanka sports minister refutes charges of using sorcery to win Test series against Pakistan

New Delhi: In a bizarre turn of events, a Sri Lankan sorcerer has claimed that she had cast a spell over the Pakistani team to help the Lankans win the recently concluded two-match Test series in the United Arab Emirates.

Ganga Zoiza, in a Facebook post, also alleged that on Lanka sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara's demand, captain Dinesh Chandimal approached her to help with the dark power.

"Chandimal came to me before leaving for the series against Pakistan (in the United Arab Emirates)," she said on her Facebook page -- where she also posted a photo of Chandimal at her home.

Lanka won the Test series to spoil Pakistan`s perfect record at their adopted home of UAE in seven years. Pakistan had won five of the previous nine, with four drawn.

"My special thanks to minister Dayasiri Jayasekara for directing him to me. I will ensure a golden era for Sri Lanka cricket," she added.

But minister denied ordering to use witchcraft and threatened to sue the sorcerer.

"I told her that if she didn't take down that post, I will complain to the police and also take legal action against her," the minister told reporters.

By Wednesday, she had removed both the post.

Jayasekara cited Sri Lanka's 5-0 loss in the subsequent one-day series to rubbish Zoiza's claims.

"If she really cast a spell, how come we suffered a whitewash in the ODI series?" the minister asked.

Several Sri Lankan politicians, business leaders and sports stars believe in astrology and witchcraft. Many have ended up being victims of charlatans.

Then-president Mahinda Rajapakse took the advice of his personal astrologer and called an election two years ahead of schedule in January 2015, only to lose badly.

