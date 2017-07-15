Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: Sri Lanka are taking on Zimbabwe in a one-off Test match which is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in the Lankan capital of Colombo.

It will be Day 2 action in the Test on Saturday. Winning the toss and electing to bat, Zimbabwe were 344 for 8 in their allotted 90 overs on Day 1 of the match.

Craig Ervine was the star of the action on Day 1 as he stroked 151 not out. On the other hand, Rangana Herath bagged four wickets, giving away 106 runs.

Date:

Day 2 action of the Sri Lanka versus Zimbabwe one-off Test match will be on July 15, 2017 (Saturday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 10 am IST.

Where:

The one-off Test is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Ten Sports – Sony ESPN network. Eventually the match will be broadcast on the Ten Sports channel.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com.