Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe for Day 3 action in the one-off Test match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 09:18
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: Sri Lanka are taking on Zimbabwe in a one-off Test match which is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in the Lankan capital of Colombo.

It will be Day 3 action in the Test on Sunday. Looking at how the Test match stands after the end of Day 2 action, Sri Lanka trail Zimbabwe by 63 runs with three wickets in the bag.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Zimbabwe made 356 in their first innings. In response, Sri Lanka are 293 for 7 in their first innings.

Date:

Day 3 action of the Sri Lanka versus Zimbabwe one-off Test match will be on July 16, 2017 (Sunday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 10 am IST (everyday official time).

Where:

The one-off Test is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Ten Sports – Sony ESPN network. Eventually the match will be broadcast on the Ten Sports channel.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com.

TAGS

Sri Lanka vs ZimbabweCrickettelecastStreaming

