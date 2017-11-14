Stat Attack: Why Sri Lanka beating India in Tests will be a miracle

Captain Dinesh Chandimal's Sri Lankan team hopes to do what none of the country's previous teams touring India have been able to accomplish, i.e., winning a Test match - especially having been recently wiped out in all formats when Virat Kohli's boys toured the island nation earlier this year.

In all, the Lankans lost nine international matches - 3-0 in Tests, 5-0 in ODIs and 1-0 in the lone T20I - on home soil against India between July and September this year.

Here's a lowdown on the stats that tell why the odds are stacked heavily against the tourists when the three-Test series begins in Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday.

INDIA

Test ranking: 1

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma

Recent form:

Beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in three-match away series

Beat Australia 2-1 in four-match home series

Beat Bangladesh in one-off home test

Beat England 4-0 in five-match home series

Beat New Zealand 3-0 in three-match home series

SRI LANKA

Test ranking: 6

Coach: Nic Pothas

Captain: Dinesh Chandimal

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Roshen Silva

Recent form:

Beat Pakistan 2-0 in two-match away series

Lost to India 3-0 in three-match home series

Beat Zimbabwe in one-off home test

Drew with Bangladesh 1-1 in two-test home series

Lost to South Africa 3-0 in three-match away series

HEAD TO HEAD

Total: 41

India wins: 19

Sri Lanka wins: 7

Draws: 15

TESTS IN INDIA

Total: 17

India wins: 10

Draws: 7

LAST SIX TESTS

Pallekele, August 2017 - India won by an innings and 171 runs

Colombo, August 2017 - India won by an innings and 53 runs

Galle, July 2017 - India won by 304 runs

Colombo, August 2015 - India won by 117 runs

Colombo, August 2015 - India won by 278 runs

Galle, August 2015 - Sri Lanka won by 63 runs

FIXTURES (all start 0930 IST):

1st Test - November 16-20, Kolkata

2nd Test - November 24-28, Nagpur

3rd Test - December 2-6, Delhi

(Stats by: Reuters)