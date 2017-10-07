Steve Smith ruled out of India-Australia T20I series with right shoulder injury

New Delhi: Australia suffered a massive blow ahead of the first T20I against hosts India as skipper Steve Smith sustained a right shoulder injury during practice in Ranchi on Thursday and has been ruled out of the series.

During Friday's practice session, Smith took a few throw-downs from Graeme Hick, the batting coach, before making his way back to the hotel. He also had a few discussions with Richard Saw, the squad's doctor, Alex Kountouris, the physio, Mark Waugh, the selector and David Saker.

However, his injury concern doesn't seem to be too serious for it won't keep him out of the Ashes that begins on November 23.

Smith is expected to be fit for the start of the Sheffield Shield season.

Marcus Stoinis will come in as a replacement for Smith in the squad with David Warner set to lead the side. The decision to send Smith home was taken early Saturday after Smith was unable to take part in the fielding drills on Friday and could only bat for 20 minutes in the nets.

Additionally, it could see Glenn Maxwell move up in the batting order to allow him more time to take on the Indian attack.

"We're really lucky that we’ve got a really flexible batting order," wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine said.

"Glenn has opened the batting in a few Twenty20s for Australia in the subcontinent and has done really well. But Finchy and Davey Warner are probably two of the better T20 opening batsman in the world so I'd expect they would probably open. But I'm really not sure. It’s great that we’ve got the flexibility and there's a number of guys who could do it," he said.