Steve Smith should be his own leader, says Michael Clarke

New Delhi: Australian cricket may be in a bit of turmoil with the ongoing pay dispute and the cricketers being unemployed but as much news as that is, there is a buzz for the Ashes that is already building up Down Under. It is expected that sooner than later, the pay dispute will be sorted and the cricketers will get cracking with their preparation for the challenge against England.

And former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke has some advice for current captain Steve Smith. Clarke, talking to Wide World of sports, said, "It's going to be a good challenge this summer to see how (Smith) utilises Nathan Lyon because that's where I think his game has improved."

He further added, "On the trip to India he used his spin department much better, so this summer hopefully again he'll continue to grow there. I think his leadership has certainly improved. I think he's still learning what his style and technique is, but that takes everyone a bit of time. The one thing about leadership is there's no perfect way to lead. There's no right or wrong way. Smithy has his own style.”

He also said, "I loved the way he's been confident with his own batting. A lot of people have looked at his technique, but he's said 'this is the way I play' and he's been so successful. I'd like him to do that with his captaincy as well and say 'this is my style, I don't have to captain like Allan Border or Mark Taylor or Ricky Ponting, this is the way I do it and I'm going to back myself. I think as a leader taking over the team, if you can lead from the front with the bat that's the easiest way to earn respect and he's done that."