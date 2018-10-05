हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Steve Smith

Steve Smith to play in Pakistan Super League cricket

Strong showings in tournaments like PSL could possibly help Steve Smith make his way back into the Aussie national team.

Reuters File Photo

Out of the Australian cricket team after the infamous ball-tampering incident in South Africa, Steve Smith is looking at playing as much cricket the world over as he possibly can. And he could soon be seen in action in the Pakistan Super League where he has been accorded the Platinum Status, alongwith several other international stars.

Smith has been included in the Platinum Status alongwith 13 other international cricketers that include South Africans AB de Villiers and Imran Tahir, Kiwi Brendon McCullum and West Indies'Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo and Keiron Pollard. “This is a very exciting mix of top quality foreign players,” Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani was quoted as saying by Dawn.

The tournament will take place between February 13 and March 17 of the next year and Smith's inclusion could be a boon for the cricketer as well as the tournament. The former captain of the Aussie national side has been out of national duty as he is serving a 12-month ban but has featured in Canadian Global T20 League and has also played for Sydney Premier Cricket team Sutherland.

(Also read: Steve Smith smacks half-century on club return)

Cricket Australia reports that outstanding performances in tournaments like PSL could possibly pave the path for Smith's return to the national team for the crucial World Cup next year. 

 

