Stuart Broad to miss ODI series against West Indies to heal for Ashes

Broad had a minor accident when he fell from the stairs, aggravating an old heel problem.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 16:12
New Delhi: Stuart Broad will take complete rest until the start of the Ashes series in Australia later this year. This news has come following an injury scare that the fast bowler had during the recently-concluded third and final Test match against West Indies. Broad had a minor accident when he fell from the stairs, aggravating an old heel problem.

This would mean that Broad will be missing the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. He will also stay away from domestic cricket which would have otherwise given him the much-needed practice for the blockbuster Ashes series.

Indian Express quoted Broad to be saying, “It was ridiculous, I was just walking out with my spikes on and my back spike just slipped down a stair and I fell down it. I said to Jimmy Anderson, ‘I think I’ve hurt my ankle there’. Then it throbbed throughout the afternoon.”

The series in Australia is expected to be a big one as both teams are evenly matched. While England are the current holders of the Ashes, Australia have had some memorable results playing at home. They have beaten England twice by 5-0 while playing at home in the last decade or so.

