Sudhir Chaudhary responds to Harbhajan Singh for criticising Zee News over R Ashwin's '12 sixes' story

New Delhi: Dismissing criticism over a story carried by zeenews.com involving Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag, Zee News Editor- in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary strongly hit back at the Turbanator for unfairly blaming the news channel without checking the facts himself.

On June 6, Zee News Sports had reported a story claiming how an unwell Sehwag had once slammed Harbhajan for 12 sixes in a domestic match. The well-researched article came after Ashwin's episode in 'What the Duck', where he had revealed details about the incident.

Here's what Ashwin had said in the show:

“I realised one fine day that it was his ego that you needed to bowl against. Because he gave me a very interesting story. He said he had fever in a game at Rohtak. And smashed Harbhajan for 12 sixes. ‘You know Harbhajan is a good off spinner.’ I said, ‘Yeah Harbhajan is a good off spinner.’ But that doesn’t mean you smoke him for 12 sixes with fever.”

While many news websites, including zeenews.com, carried stories on the revelations made by Ashwin (his version of the event), Harbhajan singled out zeenews.com to pin the blame for - in his view - publishing a 'fake news' article.

He had tweeted:

Kuch bi .. ur networks name should be zeefaltunews https://t.co/QPDM5S61cG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 12, 2017

Reminding Bhajji that the story was in fact 100% facts based, Zee's Chaudhary tweeted to the India off-spinner with a video clipping of What the Duck episode, where Ashwin was narrating the incident.

Responding to Harbhajan through a series of tweets, Sudhir Chaudhary said:

"Dear @harbhajan_singh I wish you had watched this interview before commenting about @ZeeNews #FaltuNews," Sudhir Chaudhary's first tweet to Harbhajan read.

"Dear @harbhajan_singh I have tagged @ashwinravi99 's interview clearly saying @virendersehwag smashed u for 12 sixes.Pl watch. #FaltuNews," Chaudhary tweeted for the second time, tagging Ravichandran Ashwin and Virender Sehwag in the tweet.