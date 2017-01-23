Sunil Gavaskar backs Shikhar Dhawan to open for India alongside Rohit Sharma at Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Indian cricket team concluded a pretty convincing ODI series against England with many positives including the form of veterans MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh along with the emergence of lower-order players like Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya.

What came out as the only problem for India ahead of the Champions Trophy is the opening department. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan didn't click in any of the three ODIs, but the latter has been at the center of criticism even before the series had begun.

While fans will be praying for the return of Rohit Sharma ahead of the ICC event and one of KL Rahul or Ajinkya Rahane to hit peak form, India's cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has indeed backed Dhawan to open for India alongside Rohit at the Champions Trophy.

"India have not started well in all the three matches. Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni are not going to score in every matches and someone needs to take the responsibility. Openers lack of form has been a worry but I think once Rohit Sharma is fit, he will be the automatic choice and I would still go for Shikhar Dhawan as the second opener," Gavaskar was quoted saying by NDTV.

Gavaskar also held special praise for Kedar Jadhav, who was inches away from winning the third ODI for India at Eden Gardens.

"He is a finisher and looking good at No.6. I think India have found a gem in that position," said Gavaskar while also lauding Virat Kohli's transition into captaincy. "The good thing is that captaincy has not affected Virat Kohli's batting and we need him more as a batsman than a captain.

