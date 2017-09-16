Sunil Gavaskar questions why there are no Indians playing in PSL

New Delhi: There have been many people who have questioned the lack of Pakistani participation in the popular and cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years.

But there is an interesting point that Indian great Sunil Gavaskar raised when he turned around the scenario and wondered on the lack of Indian participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It is a case that has in fact not been talked about before.

Gavaskar was quoted to be saying by NDTV, “I think when it comes to Pakistan Super League, have you seen any Indians around in the Pakistan Super League while Pakistanis, particularly commentators have been part of the Indian Premier League. So it is something that's got to be done both ways and not just one-sided."

He further elaborated by saying, "But were they picked? Were they asked? That's the question. Like I am saying for the Pakistan Super League are India commentators asked to come or Indian umpires come and asked to officiate. They are not. So presumably, if they were not asked, how can they go and how can they play. They can't turn down and say, 'Please pick me, please pick me.' That's the height of desperation."