Supreme Court constituted COA instructs state units to publish members' list

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 00:16
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators on Wednesday sent an e-mail to all the 30 state units of BCCI, instructing them to reveal the names of all their members by August 8.

The COA will meet the three BCCI office bearers and CEO on August 9 in Delhi.

"Yes, we have received an e-mail from COA instructing us to put up the names of all our present members on state association's website by August 8 evening. The email also states that a copy of that list should also be emailed to the COA for future reference," Secretary of one of the state units, who cannot be officially quoted, told PTI today.

It is learnt that COA wants to ensure that all those who are associated with units have valid membership.

Till date a number of units have only listed the names of their office bearers, which has been uploaded on board's website.

India cricketCOABCCICommittee of Administratorscricket news

