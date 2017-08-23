close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to BCCI acting secretary

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra was told by the apex court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) that none of the recommendations of the Justice Lodha panel and the directions given by this court have been implemented.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 17:10
Supreme Court issues show cause notice to BCCI acting secretary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today issued show cause notice to BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary to explain why its order on the Justice R M Lodha committee recommendations has not be implemented so far.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra was told by the apex court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) that none of the recommendations of the Justice Lodha panel and the directions given by this court have been implemented.

The bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, asked Chaudhary to personally appear before it on September 19 to explain the issue.

The apex court expressed displeasure over its directions on the Justice Lodha panel report not being implemented so far.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, assisting the court as amicus curiae, told the bench that three BCCI office-bearers -- C K Khanna, Amitabh Chaudhary and Anirudh Chaudhary, were the persons responsible for implementing the recommendations of the Justice Lodha panel and the apx court's directions, but they have not done that so far.

The bench also directed the COA to prepare a draft constitution of the BCCI in terms of its earlier judgment passed in the matter.

Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) had earlier targetted Chaudhary in the apex court for allegedly disregarding the court's direction by inviting disqualified cricket administrators to attend the board's meetings.

The court, however, had said it would first go by the COA's fourth status report and then look into the contempt petition filed by CAB.

Justice Lodha panel had suggested as slew of structural reforms, including one state, one vote, in BCCI which were approved by the apex court.

TAGS

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh ChaudharySupreme CourtShow cause notice

From Zee News

Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth enter pre-quarters of World Badminton Championships
Badminton

Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth enter pre-quarters of World Badm...

Wayne Rooney announces retirement from international football
Football

Wayne Rooney announces retirement from international footba...

SC issues show cause notice to BCCI office bearers over delay in Lodha reforms
cricket

SC issues show cause notice to BCCI office bearers over del...

T20s allow you to explore your own game: Kane Williamson
cricket

T20s allow you to explore your own game: Kane Williamson

Boris Becker appointed head of German men&#039;s tennis
Tennis

Boris Becker appointed head of German men's tennis

Sachin Tendulkar contributes Rs 15 lakh for Police Training School project
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar contributes Rs 15 lakh for Police Training...

Post complaint over jersey quality, Nike sends Team India new practice kits – See Pics
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Post complaint over jersey quality, Nike sends Team India n...

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co look to continue winning run
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co lo...

Rani to lead 18-member Indian women&#039;s hockey team in European tour
Other Sports

Rani to lead 18-member Indian women's hockey team in E...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video