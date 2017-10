Suresh Raina to captain Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy opener

Lucknow: Suresh Raina has been named Uttar Pradesh captain for their Ranji Trophy opener against Railways beginning here on Friday.

Currently out of favour for a place in the Indian team across formats, Raina last played for the national team in a T20 international against England in Bengaluru on February 1, 2017.

Squad: Suresh Raina (captain), Shivam Chaudhary, Himanshu Asnora, Rinku Singh, Akchdeep Nath, Eklavya Dwivedi, Umang Sharma, Almas Shaukat, Saurabh Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari, Deependra Pandey, Ankit Rajput,Praveen Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Israr Azim and Dhruv Pratap Singh