Surrey welcome 'biggest name' Virat Kohli with open arms

English county Surrey's joy knows no bounds after signing Virat Kohli, arguably cricket's biggest star today.

The Indian captain is expected to feature in three games in the month of June and it's part of his preparation for the England tour that begins in July with three T20Is, followed by three ODIs, and five Tests.

The English county took to Twitter to share the big news and their happiness.

"It has long been an ambition of mine to play county cricket and I am thankful to Alec Stewart [Surrey Director of Cricket] and Surrey for allowing me the opportunity to join them during their 2018 season. I can't wait to get to the Kia Oval," Kohli said after the deal was sealed on Thursday.

Stewart spoke of his team's acquisition in glowing terms. "We are thrilled to have signed the biggest name in world cricket for the month of June.

"Playing and training alongside Virat will be a massive benefit for our players who will have the opportunity to learn so much from him.

"At a time when there is much discussion around the future of county cricket, the arrival of Virat should give our domestic game a massive boost and positive exposure around the cricketing world which in turn can benefit every county," he said.

The last time Kohli travelled to England for a full series, he had failed to deal with the swinging conditions there, especially in Tests.

While he has scored runs the world over, England is the only place where he has been found wanting. His Surrey move clearly suggests he wants to change all that.

However, playing for Surrey means he wouldn't be part of the Indian team that will play Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Bengaluru from June 14-18.