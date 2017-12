T10 Cricket League 2017: Complete Squads, Schedule, Match Timings, Venues

New Delhi: The shortest format of cricket, T10 Cricket League, begins on Thursday in Sharjah as the game gets a new avatar to further entertain the fans in slambang fashion.

The franchise-based league will be played from December 14 to 17 in the United Arab Emirates and involve six teams including big names of the game, like Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi and Kumar Sangakkara, all of who have recently retired from the game.

Among the active international players featuring in the tournament are Mohammad Amir, Sarfraz Ahmed and Hassan Ali (Pakistan); Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh); Keiron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Sammy (West Indies); and David Miller (South Africa).

Maratha Arabians, Pakhtoons, Bengal Tigers, Kerala Kings, Punjabi Legends and Colombo Lions are the names of six teams in the fray.

SQUADS

Punjabi Legends: Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Umar Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, Fahim Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdul Razzaq, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Carlos Brathwaite, Rangana Herath, Luke Ronchi, Dawlat Zadran, Shareef Asadullah, Ghulam Shabber

Bengal Tigers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Rumman Raees, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Naveed, Rameez Shahzad, Nabeel Baig

Maratha Arabians: Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Sami, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal, Alex Hales, Ross Whiteley, Lendl Simmons, Rilee Rossouw, Hardus Viljoen, Krishmar Santokie, Dwayne Bravo, Reolf Van Der Merwe, Shaiman Anwar, Zahoor Khan

Kerala Kings: Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Babar Hayat, Kieron Pollard, Samuel Badree, Ryad Emrit, Chadwick Walton, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Paul Stirling, Rohan Mustafa, Imran Haider

Pakhtoons: Shahid Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Ahmad Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Sohail Khan, Umar Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Shaheen Afridi, Dwayne Smith, Liam Dawson, Tamim Iqbal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Amjad Javed, Saqlain Haider

Colombo Lions: Dinesh Chandimal, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Ramith Rambukwella, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Perera, Thikshila De Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Sachithra Senanayake, Shehan Madushanka, Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Madushanka, Angelo Perera, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Alankara Asanka

COMPLETE SCHEDULE

December 14

Opening ceremony (6 pm)

Bengal Tigers vs Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians vs Pakhtoons

December 15

Bengal Tigers vs Punjabi Legends (4 pm)

Maratha Arabians vs Colombo Lions (6 pm)

Punjab Legends vs Kerala Kings (8 pm)

Pakhtoons vs Colombo Lions (10 pm)

December 16

1st in Group A vs 3rd in Group B (4 pm)

3rd in Group A vs 1st in Group B (6 pm)

2nd v Group A vs 2nd in Group B (8 pm)

5/6th place playoff (10 pm)

December 17

1st semi-final – Team 1 vs Team 4 (5:30 pm)

Second semi-final- Team 2 vs Team 3

Final

VENUE

Sharjah International Stadium