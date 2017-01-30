T20 Blind World Cup: Defending champions India crush Bangladesh in opening clash
Opting to bat first, India posted a mammoth target of 280 runs, thanks to blistering knocks from openers Prakash J (96) and Ketan Patel (98).
New Delhi: Defending champions India kicked off their T20 cricket World Cup for the blind on a winning note as they crushed Bangladesh by 129 runs in the opening match at IIT Ground here on Monday.
Opting to bat first, India posted a mammoth target of 280 runs, thanks to blistering knocks from openers Prakash J (96) and Ketan Patel (98).
In reply, Bangladesh failed to counter India`s bowling attack as they were restricted to just 150 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.While Deepak Malik scalped two wickets, Ketan Patel, Ajay Kumar Reddy, Golu Kumar, and Sunil all chipped in with a wicket each.
Ketan was declared `Man of the Match` for his brilliant contribution with both bat and ball.In the second game of the Day one, Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by 10 wickets.
After being asked to bat first, New Zealand set a score of 112 from their 20 overs, with McCaskill scoring 27(47) and GC Williamson (unbeaten at 14) being the highest contributors.
However, a crucial partnership between Badar Munir (92 off 35 balls)and Mohsin Khan (15 off 12 balls) won the match for Pakistan as they scored 117 runs in just 7.2 overs.Badar Munir was adjudged `Man of the Match` for his match-winning performance.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!