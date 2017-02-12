T20 Blind World Cup: Narendra Modi, Vijay Goel congratulate Men in Blue for defending title
Courtesy opener Prakasha Jayaramaiah’s 99-run knock, India chased down a 197-run target with nine wickets in hand.
New Delhi: While there is one Indian team fighting against the Bangla Tigers at the historic one-off Test at Hyderabad, the other team fought hard to defend their T20 World Cup title against arch-rivals Pakistan. Yes, it's the T20 Blind World Cup that was held early on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's emphatic win:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first few to congratulate Men in Blue:
Delighted that India won the Blind T20 World Cup. Congratulations to the team. India is proud of their accomplishment.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2017
The cricketing board of India, BCCI, also congratulated the Indian team:
CHAMPIONS! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9JV6qF6YT5
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2017
#India win @blind_cricket T20 #WorldCupby decimating #Pakistan by 9 wickets! जीत लिया कप, जीत लिया दिल! बहुत बहुत बधाई!!
— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) February 12, 2017
These are some of the others who extended their wishes:
Congratulations to India's visually impaired cricketers on winning the World Cup. Delighted. They play our game too.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2017
Congratulations on winning T20 world cup for the blind. Amazing. Hats off!
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2017
Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the #BlindWorldT20 You all made us proud Keep it up pic.twitter.com/aThen1RNBZ
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 12, 2017
Why did u say blind? It really sounds so cheap, Say visually challanged.Thumbs up for all of them.They r real life 'Kaabil'. #BlindWorldT20
— Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) February 12, 2017
Many Congratulations to India on winning the #BlindWorldT20 . Without eyes, but not without vision. Super proud . pic.twitter.com/eVH7qq6pOw
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 12, 2017
