T20 specialist, Sarfaraz Ashraf claims 5 consecutive wickets en route to 6/0 in T20 match

New Delhi: In what would be called the rarest of rare feats in cricket, left-arm spinner Sarfaraz, Ashraf took 6 wickets without conceding a single run during Young Pioneer Cricket Club against Mercara Youth Cricket Club in the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) T20 tournament in Bangalore.

In route to picking up 6 wickets, Sarfaraz also claimed a hat-trick as his team came out comfortable winners by 107 runs in the match. Sarfaraz 6-wicket haul comprised of 5 wickets on consecutive deliveries and he was unlucky to have not picked up a double hat-trick after the umpired turned down a close LBW appeal.

“I look to bowl aggressively to contain runs and I believe this gets me wickets. I bowl side-on like Malinga just to confuse the batsman. If a batsman is exploiting one area and getting all of his runs, I try to concentrate on one area which appears to be his weaker side,” the left-armer was quoted as saying by the Mumbai Mirror.

“I also appealed for the lbw but the umpire thought it was missing leg stump,” he said on not being able to pick up a double hat-trick.

The 27-year-old said that he hopes that his performance gets noticed and he gets an opportunity to play in the IPL. “I hope selectors see this performance and I get called for any Indian Premier League team.”

“I’m also trying very hard to perform well and go from strength-to-strength. I want to break into the national team. I feel I perform well but am not falling into the selectors’ radar,” Sarfaraz concluded.

The spinner was also a vital part of the Hubli Tigers team that went on to win the 2016 Karnataka Premier League.