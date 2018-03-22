T20 Tri-series: India women ride on Smriti Mandhana 67 to post 152 against Australia

Mumbai: Indian women put up a competitive 152 for five against Australia in the opening encounter of the T20 tri-series. Opener Smriti Mandhana continued her good form with a 41-ball-67 studded with 11 boundaries and two sixes while all-rounder Anuja Patil struck 35 off 21 balls.

Spinner Ashleigh Gardner took 2 for 22 in 4 overs while seamer Ellyse Perry chipped in with 2 for 31.

Brief Scores: India women 152/5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 67 off 41 balls, Anuja Patil 35 off 21 balls, Ashligh Gardner 2/22, Ellyse Perry 2/31) vs Australia.