Team India coach is most dispensable person in squad, shift focus on Playing XI, says Sanjay Manjrekar

New Delhi: While the anticipation among the Indian cricket fans continue as BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has kept the announcement for Team India's new head coach pending, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that coach is the most replacable person in the squad.

Ravi Shastri, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Virender Sehwag were the five probable candidates interviewed by BCCI's CAC as a replacement for Anil Kumble, at Mumbai. The sixth one, Phil Simmons, was unavailable.

Fomer cricketer and presently a commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to express that he failed to understand why there was such a big fuss around the announcement of the head coach when the person is actually the most dispensable person in the squad. "Indian team coach is the most dispensable person in the squad," he wrote.

He further added, "We should stop fussing about it, let's fuss about playing XIs instead."

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2017

Reports started circulating about a rift between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli during India's Champions Trophy campaign in England. Shortly after a crushing 180-run defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan, Kumble announced his resignation form the post of India's coach citing 'untenable' relationship with Kohli.

Men in Blue had then travelled to the Caribbeans for a five-match ODI series against West Indies, which ended 3-1 in favour of the visitors. However, they were crumbled down to a nine-wicket defeat in the one-off T20I encounter, yesterday.

What has surely been the issue in the recently concluded series was the playing combination. There were much speculation that Rishabh Pant would make it to the playing XI. But he wrmed the bench for the entire of the ODI series, only to find an opportunity in the T20 game. However his wobbly 38-run knock brought ambiguous views from various corners of the cricketing world.

Many still believe that probably giving more game time to youngrer generations would only make India ready for the 2019 World Cup. There is a probability that the middle order might lack the touch of experience when India would reach 2019, and hence must be ready with its new middle-order line-up.