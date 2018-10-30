हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC World Cup 2019

Team India places 'demands' for Cricket World Cup, wants bananas and reserved train coach

The cricketers have demanded permission to travel alongside their wives, hotels with proper gymnasiums, regular supply of bananas and a reserved train coach.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

The Indian team has placed a set of demands for the ICC World Cup 2019 to the Committee of Administrators (CoA). According to news agency ANI, the demands were put forward to the panel by skipper Virat Kohli. The demands concern their travel as well as their food during the biggest cricketing event.

The cricketers have demanded permission to travel alongside their wives, hotels with proper gymnasiums, regular supply of bananas and a reserved train coach. Kohli reportedly placed the demands before the CoA during a review meeting in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the players were not provided bananas by the England Cricket Board (ECB) during the recently concluded away series against England. However, a final decision is yet to be taken by the BCCI on the demands, with the recommendation process currently underway.

Kohli had reportedly put forward a request to the CoA previously as well with regard to permitting an extended stay for wives of players during overseas tours.

However, a final decision had not been taken back then with CoA member Diana Edulji stating that it might "take some more time."

“No decision has been taken yet. More opinion will be taken. It may take some more time. All news floating around is false,” said Edulji.

The Indian team is currently engaged in a five-match ODI series against the West Indies following a clean sweep in the two-match Test series, all set to be followed by three T20 internationals till November 11.

They will then travel to Australia for playing four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is from November 21 to January 18.

