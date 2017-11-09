This is what MS Dhoni did during rain delay in third T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi: Rain delays demand players to switch off and on, but what fans always want to know is how the their stars like MS Dhoni keep themselved engaged and warmed up during that time to be ready for action whenever the skies clear up. And sometimes the method used is 'soccer volleball'.

It was one such frustrating rain delay during the third T20I between India and New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram, and the players were forced to remain indoors for a couple of hours. But a match was on in the dressing room, where Dhoni teamped up with Manish Pandey to face the Kiwi pair of Martin Guptill and Tom Bruce in a game of soccer volleyball.

Guptill posted the video on his Instagram account, saying: “What do you do in a rain delay? Play soccer volleyball with @tombruce42 @mahi7781 and @manishpandeyinsta !”

The rain eventually made way for a cricket contest and India went on to win the eight-overs-a-side affair by six runs to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1. India won the ODI series by an identical margin.