Tim Paine, Gurinder Sandhu in Cricket Australia XI squad to play England

Australia Twenty20 wicketkeeper Tim Paine and paceman Gurinder Sandhu were named Thursday in a Cricket Australia XI squad for tour matches against England this month.

They are the only ones with international experience in the 12-player line-up.

The CA XI will face England in a four-day, day-night match at Adelaide Oval from November 8-11 and in Townsville from November 15-18 ahead of the Ashes series opener at the Gabba in Brisbane, starting November 23.

CA's high-performance coach and former Test fast bowler Ryan Harris will coach the CA XI side for the Adelaide match, assisted by former Australian teammate Chris Rogers.

Australia batting coach Graeme Hick will lead them in Townsville along with national performance programme head coach Troy Cooley.

"Tim Paine, as a player with international experience in all three formats of the game, will bring a lot of experience and leadership to the squad," Cooley said.

"These guys have a really exciting opportunity in front of them to showcase their skills against a world-class England side.

"The majority of these players are in the first five years of their professional careers."

CA XI Squad: Jake Carder, Jackson Coleman, Michael Cormack, Daniel Fallins, Ryan Gibson, Nick Larkin, Simon Milenko, Tim Paine, Will Pucovski, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Matthew Short