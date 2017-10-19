Tormentor Tendulkar to Dhoni Dhamaka: Team India's famous moments on Diwali

New Delhi: One of the most popular festivals of the country - Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair and knowledge over ignorance.

This year Team India is enjoying a break on Diwali before the limited overs series against New Zealand begins on Sunday, but, in the past, the Men Blue have given a lot of joy to this cricket crazy country during the Diwali week.

Here are our top five picks:

1983 Delhi Test, India vs West Indies (Oct 29 - Nov 3)

India hosted the West Indies around Diwali and Sunil Gavaskar made it a memorable one.

Gavaskar his 29th Test ton and equalled Sir Donald Bradman's world record tally.

Dilip Vengsarkar, who also notched up a century and Kapil Dev, took six wickets in the first innings, added to the festivities.

The Test was drawn, thanks to a gritty hundred by Clive Lloyd.

1987 World Cup, India vs Australia (Oct 22)

This game was played on the day of Diwali in 1987 and Team India added to the fireworks as they defeated Australia by 56 runs at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Maninder Singh took 3 for 34 as the hosts avenged their 1-run defeat against Australia earlier in the tournament.

1993 Hero Cup semi-final, India vs South Africa (Nov 24)

In the Hero Cup semi-final Match between India and South Africa Kolkata, the visitors needed 6 runs to win from the last over.

The Then Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin handed the ball over to Sachin Tendulkar, who produced a magical over and won the game for India at the Eden Gardens by 2 runs and booked a berth in the final.

Earlier in the game, Azharuddin's 90 rescued India from a collapse.

1994 Jaipur ODI, India vs West Indies (Nov 11)

It was the day of Diwali in 1994 and once again, Sachin Tendulkar gave the best gift to his fans.

The Master Blaster struck his third career hundred as India beat West Indies by 5 runs to clinch the five-match series by a 4-1 margin.

Venkatapathy Raju claimed four wickets as the tourists were bowled out for 254 while chasing a tough target of 260.

2005 Jaipur ODI, India vs Sri Lanka (Oct 31)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, after missing three games of the tri-series against West Indies, played the final against Sri Lanka.

And it was his thunderous presence made all the difference as he won another ODI for India with his batting while chasing.

Dhoni blasted 183 as the Men in Blue chased down a stiff target of 299 with 3.5 overs to spare.

This was the eighth occasion when Dhoni had hit a six to win an ODI for India while chasing.