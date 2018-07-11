हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tushar Arothe

Tushar Arothe resigns as India women's cricket coach

The BCCI on Tuesday accepted Tushar Arothe`s resignation.

File photo

New Delhi: India Women`s Cricket Team Coach Tushar Arothe has stepped down from the role citing personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

"The BCCI on Tuesday accepted Tushar Arothe`s resignation. Arothe cited personal reasons behind his resignation and thanked the BCCI for giving him an opportunity to work with the Indian Women`s cricket team," a statement from BCCI read.

"The Board would like to convey that it has been a pleasure working with Arothe and would like to thank him for his services towards the Indian Women`s team," it added.

Under his stint, the team reached the final of the ICC Women`s World Cup in 2017. In 2018, the team won the three-match One Day International (ODI) series and five-match T20I series in South Africa. Earlier this year, the team successfully reached the final of the Asia Cup held in Malaysia.

The BCCI and the entire women`s national team wished him the best in his future endeavours."The Board is in search of Arothe`s replacement," the statement read.

