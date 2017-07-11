Twitter explodes with reactions as Ravi Shastri becomes Team India's new head coach

New Delhi: Former Team India Director Ravi Shastri defeats nine other opponents to be appointed the next coach of the Indian team till the 2019 World Cup. Shastri, who was widely considered as skipper Virat Kohli's preferred choice as Anil Kumble's replacement, was picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday.

Earlier, CAC member Sourav Ganguly had asserted that he will be consulting Virat Kohli, who presently is holidaying in America, before announcing the name of the new coach.

While many reports claimed that Sachin Tendulkar had asked Shastri to apply for the post after getting assurance from the BCCI over his selection, Twitterati couldn't stop but post questions seeing the 55-year-old succeed Kumble.

Team India Gets It's Manmohan Singh. Ravi Shastri Appointed As New Team India Head Coach. Boys Played Well To Keep Legend Anil Kumble Out. pic.twitter.com/FXQGy9MFYo — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) July 11, 2017

#RaviShastri and #ViratKohli right now. Skipper and his boys should mount this coach without reservations. pic.twitter.com/apzJtbwiWJ — Newspauper (@ippusultan) July 11, 2017

Ravi Shastri Appointed as India Coach,will stay at the helm till the 2019 WC. Viru Loses out. Virat's Choice On the Front here. #RaviShastri — A∂ιтуα Sιngh (@IndianGabbru) July 11, 2017

Getting to Know that Shastri has pipped Sehwag to become the new coach of India @1sInto2s @Kuptaan pic.twitter.com/a6T81m4mPM — Santosh (@SantaMentalist) July 11, 2017

After some drama, #RaviShastri appointed as the new coach of the Indian #cricket team. Cc @imVkohli — Digambe₹ (@Digamber) July 11, 2017

In the End.. Shastri is the real Winner.#RaviShastri — Salil S (@Soul_Kadhi) July 11, 2017

Thanks #bcci for not appointing virendra sehwag as head coach of team India. #RaviShastri #bachgaye — Anand Dave (@ananddave1995) July 11, 2017

Shastri has been handed a 2-year contract which runs till the 2019 World Cup.