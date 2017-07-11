close
Twitter explodes with reactions as Ravi Shastri becomes Team India's new head coach

Earlier, CAC member Sourav Ganguly had asserted that he will be consulting Virat Kohli, who presently is holidaying in America, before announcing the name of the new coach. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 17:39
Twitter explodes with reactions as Ravi Shastri becomes Team India&#039;s new head coach

New Delhi: Former Team India Director Ravi Shastri defeats nine other opponents to be appointed the next coach of the Indian team till the 2019 World Cup. Shastri, who was widely considered as skipper Virat Kohli's preferred choice as Anil Kumble's replacement, was picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday.

While many reports claimed that Sachin Tendulkar had asked Shastri to apply for the post after getting assurance from the BCCI over his selection, Twitterati couldn't stop but post questions seeing the 55-year-old succeed Kumble.

Shastri has been handed a 2-year contract which runs till the 2019 World Cup.

