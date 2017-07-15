close
Twitter goes berserk as Mithali Raj scores sixth ODI century

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 20:15
New Delhi: India skipper Mithali Raj scored her sixth ODI century in the ICC Women’s World Cup match against New Zealand in Derby on Saturday. 

India were put to bat first after New Zealand won the toss. Mithali came to bat in the fourth over of the match after the dismissal of opener Poonam Raut. She built strong partnerships with Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishanmurthy to build the foundation for a big score.

Mithali and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur put up a strong 132-run partnership for the third wicket before Harmanpreet succumbed to Leigh Kasperek.

Veda Krishnamurthy stuck on with her captain. Their partnership has also gone beyond the 100-run mark with Krishnamurthy being the aggressor.

India need to beat New Zealand to ensure a place in the semi-final and the match is a virtual quarter-final for them. Mithali had a rather muted celebration upon reaching her hundred, not even taking her helmet off.

Mithali had recently crossed 6000 runs in ODI cricket, become the first in the women’s game to do so. It also means that she is the all time highest run scorer in women’s ODI cricket.

Twitter hailed Indian captain's sixth ODI century.

Mithali is also India’s top scorer in the tournament so far by some distance and is the third highest run getter overall.

Veda KrishnamurthyMithali RajWomen CricketMithali Raj 100

